Mexican Restaurant
First place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Lá Tapatia, 1951 Mead St., Racine
Third place: Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Happy Hour
First place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Pub on Wisconsin, 525 Wisconsin Ave., Racine
Third place: Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., Racine
For the ninth year in a row, Jose’s Blue Sombrero won the Best Happy Hour and Best Mexican Restaurant categories in the Best of Racine contest, as determined by Journal Times’ reader votes.
And it’s not hard to see why. “We create a nice atmosphere here,” said Luis Andrade, a bartender at the restaurant. “Consistency of what we know and of our service keeps people coming back.”
Jose’s Blue Sombrero’s happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and includes a taco bar from 3 to 5 p.m., along with fresh, daily made chips and salsa.
As for the meal itself, Jose’s provides both traditional and unique Mexican dishes. A seasonal menu is offered, known as the “street sheet,” which changes throughout the year with popular items sometimes graduating to the core menu.
The “street sheet” isn’t limited to main course meals, either. One could go from enjoying happy hour to having dinner and finish their day with the churro bread pudding for dessert courtesy of the seasonal menu.
