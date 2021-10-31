Best Mental Health Professional: Mari Bea Hoaglund

Hometown Favorites

I think what helps me stand out as a mental health provider is that I have the ability to validate my client's emotions while providing tools/outside of the box thinking to implement small changes, daily, in their lives. I also incorporate different teaching styles in my sessions, as well as paying attention to each client's preferred style of learning. I give homework as a way to solidify what was taught in session and install confidence in what they are learning. I do a lot of thought work which teaches the client's to feel their emotions and challenge their perceptions. It has been life changing for most!