Best Mental Health Professional: Mari Bea Hoaglund

Mari Bea Hoaglund, Bea the Change, LLC, 6233 Bankers Road, Suite 17c, Racine, 262-939-8959, facebook.com/Beathechangenow
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
I think what helps me stand out as a mental health provider is that I have the ability to validate my client's emotions while providing tools/outside of the box thinking to implement small changes, daily, in their lives. I also incorporate different teaching styles in my sessions, as well as paying attention to each client's preferred style of learning. I give homework as a way to solidify what was taught in session and install confidence in what they are learning. I do a lot of thought work which teaches the client's to feel their emotions and challenge their perceptions. It has been life changing for most!
How long have you be doing this?
I have been a therapist since December 2014.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
I wouldn't be able to succeed without my amazing clients! I love helping people change their lives, however, there has to be individuals willing to step into that journey. I am so thankful and feel very blessed that people choose to trust me being on that journey with them.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
I come from a family of therapists! My grandfather, great uncle and uncle have all been in the mental health field. My uncle Michael sat down with me when I was 14 and outlined my path to becoming a therapist. I have found success by believing in myself and the talents I was born with. I have always known I have wanted to help people, and now that dream is a reality!
What's next?
My next step is to continue building my business! This has always been the end goal, helping people change their lives, and I cannot wait to continue this journey.