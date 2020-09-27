Best Medical Doctor: Robert Gullberg

First place: Dr. Robert Gullberg, Ascension All Saints Hospital — Spring Street Campus, 3801 Spring St., Racine, 262-687-4011

Second place: Paul Durbin, Ascension All Saints, 3807 Spring St., Racine

Third place: Jennifer Brittig, Ascension All Saints, 2408 Four Mile Road, Caledonia

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I want to share four keys to my practice:

I provide excellent service to my patients and that's what they deserve and want.

I develop a bond with my patients. There must be trust or it doesn't work.

I enjoy the relationship that I have with my patients. Get to know them, more than as just a patient.

It has been very satisfying to be able to care for my patients in the outpatient clinic as well as when they are hospitalized, practicing traditional medicine, which is rarely seen today.

I have a general internal medicine practice as well as a specialty practice in infectious diseases. Both of them keep me very busy, but in different ways.