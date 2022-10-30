 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Margarita: Jose's Blue Sombrero

  • 0
Jose's Blue Sombrero

A margarita along with chips and salsa are some of the most popular food and drinks during happy hour at Jose’s Blue Sombrero,.

 Journal Times file photo

Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-5600, josesbluesombrero.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Mi Tierra Mexican Restaurant, 5201 Washington Ave., Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News