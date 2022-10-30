Best Lunch: The Dish Restaurant

The Dish Restaurant, 1220 N. Ohio St., Racine, 262-898-8484, thedishrestaurant.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We provide our guests with an open dining area with a sunroom and patio. Customers love our open dining concept. We make ordering easy. You can order at the counter inside the restaurant or use our convenient kiosk or even sit down at a table with our NEW Order & Pay at the table. You can order online and pick up at our convenient drive-thru for faster service.

We’ve always strived to give really good food, really fast. We have an extensive menu from pizzas to salads to sandwiches and a fabulous fish fry that is available every day of the week. Our menu surprises our customers. It's why it's a great place to meet for lunch, there is something for everyone.

How long have you been doing this?

We opened The Dish Restaurant in May 2017 in Racine.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our division leader, committed cooks and all our team members! Our team is dedicated to providing really good food, really fast.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We developed the concept of really good food, really fast originally at The Dish in Oak Creek. It took off so well that we added The Dish Restaurant in Racine when we re-developed the corner of Spring Street and Highway 31.

What's next?

We have started doing more catering for businesses and family events and have added a food truck offering with our sister company, Blue Badger Bar & Grill. Our sunroom and patio are available for rent for small gatherings.