Best Lunch: Kewpee Sandwich Shop Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-634-9601Hometown FavoritesThe Red Onion Cafe, 555 Main St., RacineChick-Fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local News FOOD: 2021 Best of Racine county winners 1 hr ago