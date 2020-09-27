 Skip to main content
Best Lunch and Sandwich/Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop
Best Lunch and Sandwich/Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop

Kewpees

Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., was voted Best Lunch and Best Sandwich/Burger by Journal Times' readers.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-637-5399

Best Lunch

Second place: Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., Racine

Third place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine

Best Sandwich/Burger

Second place: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine

Third place: Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The secret to success for Kewpee's is "keep it simple and make it delicious."

We do the best burgers by the thousands, one at a time.

Our meat and buns are delivered fresh every day. Our burgers are hand-pattied and cooked fresh to serve when ordered.

