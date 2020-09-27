Best Lunch and Sandwich/Burger: Kewpee Sandwich Shop

First place: Kewpee Sandwich Shop, 520 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, 262-637-5399
Best Lunch
Second place: Chick-fil-A, 5315 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Olde Madrid, 418 Sixth St., Racine
Best Sandwich/Burger
Second place: Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine
Third place: Lee's Deli, 2615 Washington Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The secret to success for Kewpee's is "keep it simple and make it delicious."
We do the best burgers by the thousands, one at a time.
Our meat and buns are delivered fresh every day. Our burgers are hand-pattied and cooked fresh to serve when ordered.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!