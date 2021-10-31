Best Live Music: Smoke'd On the Water

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

What makes Smoke’d on the Water the Best in Racine County is the vibe that it has taken on over the past 10 years. It is a family friendly environment where parents can bring their kids and everyone can have a good time. The kids can play with the toys, sidewalk chalk, and grab a kid’s meal while parents relax by enjoying the live music and also enjoying an adult beverage. We have worked hard to provide a diverse menu, given our limited space, and try to have something for everyone.

Smoke'd on the Water has become a melting pot of Racine where all types of people can come to mingle and enjoy themselves no matter what walk of life they come from, regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, or anything else. We love that that it was has naturally developed over the last 10 years and it is thanks to all the love and support from the Racine community! We can say that we are definitely looking forward to the continued vibes and experiences of the upcoming years!