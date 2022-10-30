Best Live Music: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

The live music stage at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden might be small in nature, but it provides some of the best live music anywhere. The lineup of musicians is filled with everything from local greats to musicians regularly found at venues such as State Fair and Summerfest. The FCBG’s reputation of always having a great crowd helps attract artists who want to put the FCBG on their schedules every season.

“It’s still amazing to us that all of these great musicians that we’ve watched perform for years want to play the FCBG stage,” said co-cwner Molly Michel.

The FCBG hosts regular live music series sponsored by Real Racine every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer and this season added select Thursdays to the schedule.

“We have over 50 nights of live music every summer and people love that each one is unique and different,” said Michel.