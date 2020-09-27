Best Live Music and Best of the West Bar and Best Entertainment/Live Music: Route 20

Our customers make us what we are. If it wasn't for this community and their support in what we do, then it wouldn't be worth it.

This community has helped us grow this business for eight years. We are constantly trying to be better than what we are. We continually get feedback on everything we offer from breakfast, lunch and dinner to our live music and overall atmosphere.

Our staff continues to work hard, especially this year with COVID-19, to provide the cleanest and safest environment possible for our guests. We always look for ways that we can provide the best experience possible when you visit us.

This industry is a tough business and there are so many options for the community to choose from. We are grateful for continually making the Best of Racine each year. This is another tool to help us gauge our business and cater to the community we love and support as they do us.

We will continue to provide the best quality of food, cleanliness, friendly staff and the best in live entertainment (when we are safely able to do so). We are committed every day.

Thank you Racine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0