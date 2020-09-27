 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Live Music and Best of the West Bar and Best Entertainment/Live Music: Route 20
0 comments

Best Live Music and Best of the West Bar and Best Entertainment/Live Music: Route 20

  • 0
Route 20 guitar sign

A 30-foot-tall electric guitar sign represents live music coming to life at Route 20. Readers of The Journal Times picked Route 20 as the winner in three categories — Best Live Music, Best of the West Entertainment/Live Music and Best of the West Bar. The popular bar and restaurant has gained a reputation as a venue for such varied national and regional acts as the Marshall Tucker Band, Buckcherry, Pop Evil, Suzy Bogguss, Pauly Shore, Sister Hazel, Soul Asylum, Rusted Root and Blue Highway.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 262-898-7900, Rte20.com

Best Live Music

Second place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Third place: The Nash, 522 Sixth St., Racine

Best of the West Bar

Second place: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover

Third place: Dead Mann's Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover

Best of the West Entertainment/Live Music

Second place: 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave., Dover

Third place: Dead Mann's Saloon, 3518 S. Beaumont Ave., Dover

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our customers make us what we are. If it wasn't for this community and their support in what we do, then it wouldn't be worth it.

This community has helped us grow this business for eight years. We are constantly trying to be better than what we are. We continually get feedback on everything we offer from breakfast, lunch and dinner to our live music and overall atmosphere.

Our staff continues to work hard, especially this year with COVID-19, to provide the cleanest and safest environment possible for our guests. We always look for ways that we can provide the best experience possible when you visit us.

This industry is a tough business and there are so many options for the community to choose from. We are grateful for continually making the Best of Racine each year. This is another tool to help us gauge our business and cater to the community we love and support as they do us.

We will continue to provide the best quality of food, cleanliness, friendly staff and the best in live entertainment (when we are safely able to do so). We are committed every day. 

Thank you Racine.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News