Timers Beverage Center

Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., has one of the best liquor selections in the state, particularly when it comes to bourbon. Journal Times' readers voted Timers Beverage Center as the Best Liquor/Wine Store. 

First place: Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Second place: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine

Third place: Ayra's Liquor, 4700 Washington Ave., Racine

It’s 2019. Pretty much every business is leveraging the internet to expand its market — even brick-and-mortar liquor stores.

Years ago, starting when Timers Beverage Center opened in 1926 during Prohibition and in the decades that followed, “word of mouth” is how new customers found their way to the store, which has been located at 3800 Northwestern Ave. since 1995. Nowadays, newcomers find it on Facebook.

“We’re more of a destination liquor store,” said General Manager Jason Jonas, who regularly posts to Timers’ Facebook and in other liquor-driven Facebook groups about new arrivals. Those posts and the contents they advertise, Jonas says, draw visits from people all over the Midwest.

Just last month, a raffle was held selling limited release bourbons that you can’t pick up at any ol’ grocery store.

Jason Jonas, general manager of Timers Beverage Center

Jonas

Jonas said there are more than 10,000 unique products for sale at Timers, giving it one of the best selections in Wisconsin. And when it comes to bourbon, Timers is probably the best in the state.

“We have the largest single-barrel store-picked selection in the State of Wisconsin,” Jonas said. “Other liquor stores will buy them by the barrel, but not to this extent.”

Timers also has exclusive brews on its shelves, made by partnering with nearby craft breweries and distilleries to bottle bourbon-barrel-aged bevs. Recent partnerships have included a Lakefront Brewery-made barleywine and a bourbon barrel stout from Milwaukee Brewing Co.

