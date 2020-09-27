Best Liquor/Wine Store: Timer's Beverage Center

First place: Timer's Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Racine, 262-637-2704

Second place: Uncorkt, 240 Main St., Racine

Third place: Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

At Timer's you’ll see a familiar face. Being in business for 80 years we’ve always called Racine our home and we are proud to be a staple in the community.

With it’s fifth generation taking over last year, we are looking forward to next year and a new look. We will be going through a remodel/facelift to our store in 2021.

We strive to keep our selection and knowledge of beer, wine and liquor up to par. We try our best to take care of our customer's needs.

