Best Laundromat: Blue Kangaroo Coin Laundry

Blue Kangaroo Coin Laundry, 3915 Durand Ave., Elmwood Park, 262-554-5980, bluekangaroolaundromat.com

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We provide a clean, safe, fully attended laundromat for the community.

How long have you been doing this?

Twenty-five years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our customers because they are what makes us who we are today.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

We have been in the laundromat business for a long time. We love providing a service to the community while keeping the area clean and safe.

What's next?

The laundry business never stops! Laundry is something we all deal with each and every day. We will continue to make our business better in the coming years.