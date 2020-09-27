 Skip to main content
Best Landscaper and Garden Center: Milaeger's
Milaeger's

Customers pick out plants at Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., voted Best Garden Center by readers of The Journal Times.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-639-2040, milaegers.com

Best Landscaper

Second place: Neighborhood Lawn Care and Landscaping, 2650 Four ½ Mile Road, Caledonia

Third place: Affordable Tree Care

Best Garden Center

Second place: Wayne's Daughters, 2429 43rd St., Caledonia

Third place: Stein's Garden and Home, 6626 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The year 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of Milaeger’s.

In addition to our wide array of special events — the Orchid Festival, fashion shows, Tomatomania, the Octoberfest beer garden and open houses — we had planned special anniversary celebrations. COVID-19 changed all that, but it could not change who we are as a company.

Everyone at Milaeger’s is dedicated to providing the best of everything for our customers. When we say “expect the best” we really mean it.

Our goal is to provide the best selection at the best prices while offering service that exceeds expectations.

Because we care so much about your success with our plants, our 90 greenhouses feature plants that are grown with your garden performance in mind. And, we seek out varieties that no one else offers, from houseplants, to annuals, to nursery stock. Everything in our stores is carefully selected with the customer in mind. The same concern for and dedication to our customers is evident in our services, such as landscaping, lawn care and maintenance.

This year has been challenging, and we are grateful to everyone for their continued support and to our wonderful staff. Let’s be safe together.

