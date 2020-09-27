Best Landscaper and Garden Center: Milaeger's

First place: Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-639-2040, milaegers.com
Best Landscaper
Second place: Neighborhood Lawn Care and Landscaping, 2650 Four ½ Mile Road, Caledonia
Third place: Affordable Tree Care
Best Garden Center
Second place: Wayne's Daughters, 2429 43rd St., Caledonia
Third place: Stein's Garden and Home, 6626 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The year 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of Milaeger’s.
In addition to our wide array of special events — the Orchid Festival, fashion shows, Tomatomania, the Octoberfest beer garden and open houses — we had planned special anniversary celebrations. COVID-19 changed all that, but it could not change who we are as a company.
Everyone at Milaeger’s is dedicated to providing the best of everything for our customers. When we say “expect the best” we really mean it.
Our goal is to provide the best selection at the best prices while offering service that exceeds expectations.
Because we care so much about your success with our plants, our 90 greenhouses feature plants that are grown with your garden performance in mind. And, we seek out varieties that no one else offers, from houseplants, to annuals, to nursery stock. Everything in our stores is carefully selected with the customer in mind. The same concern for and dedication to our customers is evident in our services, such as landscaping, lawn care and maintenance.
This year has been challenging, and we are grateful to everyone for their continued support and to our wonderful staff. Let’s be safe together.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!