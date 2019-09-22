Best Kringle
First place: O & H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1841 Douglas Ave., Racine; and 4006 Durand Ave., Racine
Second place: Bendtsen's Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Larsen Bakery Inc, 3311 Washington Ave., Racine
Best Bakery
First place: O & H Danish Bakery, 5910 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant; 1841 Douglas Ave., Racine; and 4006 Durand Ave., Racine
Second place: Bendtsen’s Bakery, 3200 Washington Ave., Racine
Third place: Country Rose Bakery Café, 19319 Washington Ave., Union Grove
“Humbling” is the only word Eric Olesen, president and co-owner of O & H Danish Bakery, could use to describe yet another win for O &H in the Best Bakery and Best Kringle categories.
“We work very hard at what we do every day because we enjoy it,” Olesen said. “When the customers choose us as their favorite, we’re just humbled by it because that’s what we do and we love to do it.”
O & H Danish Bakery is a long time repeat winner, but that doesn’t stop them from continuing to improve their craft. According to Olesen, the company is building an addition to the bakery for an employee break room, training area and meeting place.
“It’s a big investment for us and we think that it will be something that will make us a better bakery,” he said.
Along with their new addition, what makes O&H unique, is innovative flavors that keep the customers on their toes, Olesen said. A recent new flavor was a St. Patrick’s Day kringle that was fairly popular according to Olesen.
“We are having a lot of fun with different flavors of kringle and we’re always challenging ourselves to come up with new flavors,” said Olesen. “Part of [our success] is having the customer come in and have fun choices, not just the same thing they saw the last time.”
Olesen is also dedicated to giving every customer an enjoyable experience. “What [our team] tries to achieve is an experience that the customer really enjoys, from the time that they drive into our parking lot and walk into our store,” he said. “We just feel fortunate that we have customers that are passionate for our bakery.”
