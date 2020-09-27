Best Jewelry Store: Rasmussen Diamonds

First place: Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave., Racine, 262-884-9474, rasmussendiamonds.com
Second place: Plumb Gold, 322 Main St., Racine
Third place: Art Metals Studio, 332 Main St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Rasmussen Diamonds has been a part of the Racine community for 120 years.
Always family owned, Rasmussen’s has been run by five generations from two families.
Currently the third generation of the Sustachek family is just as dedicated to honoring the integrity, passion and the pursuit of excellence which Rasmussen Diamonds has come to be known for.
Education is the cornerstone of our business and our relationship with our guests and the community are the foundation on which we are built. Our expertise ranges from gemological to jewelry making. Whether it be custom designed exclusive pieces right from our goldsmith's bench to the most professional appraisals in the jewelry business, we are always dedicated to bringing you the best in service and quality merchandise.
Furthermore, our greatest joy in our business is you: Rasmussen Diamonds has been privileged to be a part of some of the best parts of your lives, and we thank you for including us, for the past 120 years and in the years to come.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!