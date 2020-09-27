Best Jewelry Store: Rasmussen Diamonds

Currently the third generation of the Sustachek family is just as dedicated to honoring the integrity, passion and the pursuit of excellence which Rasmussen Diamonds has come to be known for.

Education is the cornerstone of our business and our relationship with our guests and the community are the foundation on which we are built. Our expertise ranges from gemological to jewelry making. Whether it be custom designed exclusive pieces right from our goldsmith's bench to the most professional appraisals in the jewelry business, we are always dedicated to bringing you the best in service and quality merchandise.