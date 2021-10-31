Best Jewelry Store: Rasmussen Diamonds

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Rasmussen Diamonds was founded in 1900 on State Street and provided jewelry, watches and gift items to the City of Racine. The Sustachek family bought the business from Frank Rasmussen in 1977 and continues to own and manage it today. Like many family businesses, an interest and a connection to the business is kindled at an early age which is how Rasmussen Diamonds is operating under the fifth generation to the store. We are proud to embrace and build on this legacy and we find that our success comes from balancing that with a focus on growth and relevance in today's ever changing environment.

What's next?

Calvin and Marilyn Sustachek bought the business from the Rasmussen family in 1977. Their son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Kathy Sustachek bought it from them in 1988 and this year, Bill and Kathy's daughter and son-in-law Kristi and Daniel Widmar are taking over ownership. We continue to keep the values and professionalism that has set the foundation of Rasmussen Diamonds while we also continue to look for the best ways to serve our guests that is relevant to the next generations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0