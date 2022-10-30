Best Italian Restaurant: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine
Infusino's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers has been serving Racine for 101 years. For four generations we've prided ourselves on making your experience an enjoyable one. Our staff strives to give you a consistent product every time you enjoy our food. Making you feel like family, delivering good service and delicious food is what you'll receive with every Wells Brothers experience.
How long have you been doing this?
101 years.