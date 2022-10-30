 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Italian Restaurant: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

  • 0
Wells Brothers

Wells Brothers, a perennial favorite in the Best of Racine County contest, is located at 2148 Mead St. in Racine.

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine

Infusino's Restaurant & Pizzeria, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Wells Brothers has been serving Racine for 101 years. For four generations we've prided ourselves on making your experience an enjoyable one. Our staff strives to give you a consistent product every time you enjoy our food. Making you feel like family, delivering good service and delicious food is what you'll receive with every Wells Brothers experience.

People are also reading…

How long have you been doing this?

101 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News