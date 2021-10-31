Best Italian Restaurant: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com
Hometown Favorites
Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine
Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving Racine for 100 years! We proudly serve the same recipes our ancestors used all those years ago. Some customer favorites include our homemade lasagna, meatballs and sausage. All of our pastas are served with our fresh, homemade marinara sauce. Grandma Rosie's Italian dressing is also a customer favorite and is served on our signature Antipasto salad as well.
How long have you be doing this?
One-hundred years.