Best Italian Restaurant: Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant

Hometown Favorites

Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant has been serving Racine for 100 years! We proudly serve the same recipes our ancestors used all those years ago. Some customer favorites include our homemade lasagna, meatballs and sausage. All of our pastas are served with our fresh, homemade marinara sauce. Grandma Rosie's Italian dressing is also a customer favorite and is served on our signature Antipasto salad as well.