Best Italian Restaurant and Pizza: Wells Brothers Restaurant
Wells Brothers Restaurant is close to celebrating 100 years in Racine. It's no wonder why Journal Times' readers voted them Best Italian Restaurant and Best Pizza.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

First place: Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com

Best Italian Restaurant

Second place: Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine

Third place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine

Best Pizza

Second place: Infusino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine

Third place: Bernie's Pizzeria, 1238 Lathrop Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Wells Brothers Restaurant has been serving Racine for 99 years. Family owned since 1921, Bill Rivers and his daughters currently run the business.

We take great pride in continuing to use the same recipes (pizza dough, sausage, pizza sauce) that have been handed down through the generations.

We have a great staff who continues to put out a consistent product and loyal customers who have kept us going through these difficult times.

Thank you for all your support over the past 99 years, we can’t wait to celebrate 100 years very soon.

