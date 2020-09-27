Best Italian Restaurant and Pizza: Wells Brothers Restaurant

First place: Wells Brothers Restaurant, 2148 Mead St., Racine, 262-632-4408, wellsbrosracine.com
Best Italian Restaurant
Second place: Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St., Racine
Third place: Infusino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
Best Pizza
Second place: Infusino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine
Third place: Bernie's Pizzeria, 1238 Lathrop Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Wells Brothers Restaurant has been serving Racine for 99 years. Family owned since 1921, Bill Rivers and his daughters currently run the business.
We take great pride in continuing to use the same recipes (pizza dough, sausage, pizza sauce) that have been handed down through the generations.
We have a great staff who continues to put out a consistent product and loyal customers who have kept us going through these difficult times.
Thank you for all your support over the past 99 years, we can’t wait to celebrate 100 years very soon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!