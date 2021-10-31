 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Insurance Agent: Michelle Christensen
0 Comments

Best Insurance Agent: Michelle Christensen

  • 0
Michelle Christensen

Christensen

Michelle Christensen, State Farm Insurance, 5401 Douglas Ave., Suite D, Racine, 262-639-6663, myracineagent.com

Hometown Favorites

Trevor Morgan, American Family Insurance, 6216 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Chris Antonneau, David Insurance, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our dedicated team is available to help with all insurance needs. We are guided by the highest standard of integrity and professionalism. We are responsive and make recommendations to ensure policyholders are empowered when making insurance decisions.

How long have you be doing this?

Twenty years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

My team! They take care of our customers each and every day. They have combined insurance experience of over 47 years. I am fortunate to retain such a qualified team.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I am a third generation State Farm agent. My grandfather was an agent for 42 years and my father was an agent for 38 years. I saw the impact they made in their community and the desire they had to help others.

What's next?

Hopefully another 20 years of being a State Farm agent in Racine. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News