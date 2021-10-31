Best Insurance Agent: Michelle Christensen

Michelle Christensen, State Farm Insurance, 5401 Douglas Ave., Suite D, Racine, 262-639-6663, myracineagent.com

Hometown Favorites

Trevor Morgan, American Family Insurance, 6216 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Chris Antonneau, David Insurance, 1300 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our dedicated team is available to help with all insurance needs. We are guided by the highest standard of integrity and professionalism. We are responsive and make recommendations to ensure policyholders are empowered when making insurance decisions.

How long have you be doing this?

Twenty years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

My team! They take care of our customers each and every day. They have combined insurance experience of over 47 years. I am fortunate to retain such a qualified team.