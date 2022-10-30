Best Insurance Agent: Michelle Christensen, State Farm

Michelle Christensen, State Farm, 5401 Douglas Ave., Suite D, Caledonia, 262-639-6663, myracineagent.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Melissa Schafer, State Farm, 5809 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant

David W. Pucci, American Family Insurance, 4000 Spring St., Suite 2, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I feel fortunate to have the majority of our new business come from referrals. That speaks volumes to me on the service my team provides. I always tell people that a referral is the biggest compliment we can receive. Thank you to all of those that have recommended our agency to family and friends, we greatly appreciate you!

How long have you been doing this?

I have been a State Farm agent for 21 years. I have been with the company for 26 years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

I couldn't succeed without my team. They truly are the best in the business. I am fortunate to have a team that has combined State Farm experience of over 38 years.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I am a third-generation State Farm agent. While going to college, studying to be an RN, I worked in my father's State Farm office. During that time, I developed a strong sense of belonging and loved what I did. Soon after graduation, an opportunity in Racine opened up and I interviewed for the position. After several interviews, I was offered the Racine agency and quickly accepted.

The success I feel is from developing strong relationships over my 21 years. Our office is passionate about making an impact and giving back to the community. That passion drives everything we do.

What's next?

To be an agent in the Racine community for another 20 years. To develop a team that has continued growth and knowledge as well as keeping customers are the main focal points.