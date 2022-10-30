Best Insurance Agency: State Farm Insurance

State Farm Insurance, 800-782-8332, statefarm.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

American Family Insurance, 800-692-6326

CRB Insurance, 500 Wisconsin Ave., First Floor, Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

State Farm insures one out of every five cars on the road. We are the no. 1 auto insurer in the nation.

How long have you been doing this?

State Farm is celebrating 100 years this year.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our company could not succeed without our fantastic customers. They are like family and why we do what we do.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

State Farm was founded 100 years ago by G.J. Mecherle. He was a farmer that became an insurance agent after becoming dissatisfied with the insurance rates charged to farmers.

What's next?

Another 100 years!