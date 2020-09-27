Best Instructor/Personal Trainer: Anton Graham

First place: Anton Graham, Flex Fitness Center, 2400 Rapids Drive, Racine, 262-308-0630

Second place: Luke Hagopian, Burn Boot Camp, 6500 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Third place: Alexander Ersing, Mount Sinai Gym, 2005 Lathrop Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

I believe my business is the best in Racine County because of the personal connection I have with my clients.

Born and raised in the city, I am personally invested in not only the results of each client, but the overall health of the community as well.

It is my duty to inspire and invest into the next generation to improve wellness in southeastern Wisconsin.

