Best Ice cream/Frozen treats: Culver's

Culver's custard

Culver's has been operating in Racine County since 1997.

Culver's, 5801 21st St., Mount Pleasant, 262-633-4170; 4542 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-583-0041, 722 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, 262-884-1112; culvers.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Kravings, 5509 Durand Ave., Unit D, Mount Pleasant

Sugar Shack Sweet Shop, 530 Monument Square, Racine

 

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We strive to make sure that every guest that chooses Culver's leaves happy.

How long have you been doing this?

We have been proudly serving Racine County since 1997

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our hard-working employees make sure our loyal customers get the service they expect from Culver's day in and day out.

