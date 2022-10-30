Best Hearing Center: S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center

S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc., 6015 Durand Ave., Suite No. 100, Racine, 262-884-4327, sewisconsinhearingcenter.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITE

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We are a hearing health care provider. We carry most top brands and have a try-before-you-buy policy. It is our belief that you need to see how a hearing device will work for you in your own environment.

We offer walk-in service from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Our comprehensive hearing tests are complimentary consisting of pure tone and speech understanding. We believe that hearing care is health care.

While many in our industry hire practitioners as commissioned salespeople, we believe that our job is to help the patient in front of us and we will never put our professionals in a position that would compromise the care of anyone seeking our help.

S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center is family and locally-owned. We sponsor music concerts that are free to the public. Dave is a lifelong resident of Racine and is closely tied to the community.

We have hearing aids for any budget and we provide lifetime service with yearly screenings.

How long have you been doing this?

Thirteen years.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We have a tremendous team. Phil Weitzel is our business and service manager. He brings years of experience running companies and improving production.

Heather Braun is a hearing instrument specialist and is on the board of the Wisconsin Alliance of Hearing Professionals. She is the next-generation owner of the business. She is currently the state champ in powerlifting for her age and weight group.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

I witnessed firsthand how hearing loss affects the whole family. My mother had severe hearing loss and did not seek help. She was often isolated from conversations. She was fine one-on-one, but when there was a crowd, she was not able to pick out conversation. She was always depressed when we had family gatherings because she missed most of the conversation. I was not in this field of work at the time and could not help her. My goal is to help people become more engaged in life and hopefully live a more fulfilling life.

What's next?

At S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center we strive to find ways to improve every day. We continue to educate ourselves with knowledge and advancements in the field of hearing health care so that we may provide the best care for those who suffer from hearing loss.