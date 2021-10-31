Best Hearing Center: S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center

S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center, 6015 Durand Ave., Suite 100, Mount Pleasant, 262-884-4327, sewisconsinhearingcenter.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center is locally owned and operated and is a totally independent hearing healthcare provider. We are tied to the community and the owner is a life long resident. We believe that hearing care is health care. We treat each patient individually and our providers are top notched professionals. We have hearing aids that can meet any budget. Yearly screenings and lifetime service is always included with any purchase of hearing devices. While many in our industry hire practitioners as commissioned sales people, we believe that our job is to help the patient in front of us and we will never put our professionals in a position that would compromise the care of anyone seeking our help. We carry most major brands and have a try before you buy policy.
How long have you be doing this?
Ten years.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
My mother had hearing loss and would not treat it. I saw the effects on her and the family. I personally witnessed the depression and isolation that goes with untreated hearing loss. My passion is to help people hear so that they can have a more enriched life. I first got in the industry when I was hired by a chain. I quickly saw that although they helped people hear better, the goal was the bottom line number of sales and the patient care was second. I believe that the patient's needs should always be number one. That is why I founded S. E. Wisconsin Hearing Center so I could provide a level of care that the hearing impaired deserve.
What's next?
I want to continue to serve my patients to the best of my ability and continue to support community events.