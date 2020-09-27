Best Hearing Center: Beltone Hearing Center

First place: Beltone Hearing Center, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 102, Racine, 262-637-5668, beltonewi.com
Second place: Aurora Health Center, 5333 Douglas Ave., Caledonia
Third place: S.E. Wisconsin Hearing Center Inc., 6015 Durand Ave., Suite 100, Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Family owned and operated for over 40 years. Lifetime free service on all makes and models of hearing aids.
Proud to service our veterans' hearing aid needs. Our clients are our first priority; they are family to us.
