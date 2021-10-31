Best Happy Hour: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com

Hometown Favorites

Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

Joey's West, 9825 Kraut Road, Franksville

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Happy Hour at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is the time of day that everyone heads to their favorite place to gather after work and begin their activities for the evening or weekend. For the FCBG, it’s not about discounted drinks or giveaways, but rather providing an atmosphere that people enjoy. In fact, the FCBG doesn’t even offer any typical “Happy Hour” deals, but it’s still the top after work stop for many in the community.

“People know that no matter what kind of day they are having, we’ll be there for them to provide a good time with family and friends,” said co-owner Molly Michel. A prime example is the number of work groups that attend together regularly to ease some of their stress from a busy week.