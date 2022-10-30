Best Happy Hour: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Joey's Yardarm, 920 Erie St., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Happy hour at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is the time of day when everyone heads to their favorite place to gather after work and begin their activities for the evening or weekend. For the FCBG, it’s not about discounted drinks or giveaways, but rather providing an atmosphere that people enjoy. In fact, the FCBG doesn’t even offer any typical “Happy Hour” deals, but it’s still the top after-work stop for many in the community.
People are also reading…
It’s not a coincidence that the FCBG was voted Best Happy Hour in Racine County in 2021.
“Ever since the FCBG opened five years ago, we’ve been a relaxing stop after a hard day of work to hang out with colleagues and friends,” said co-owner Molly Michel. A prime example is the large number of work groups that attend regularly to ease some of their stress from a busy week.