Best Happy Hour: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Happy hour at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden is the time of day when everyone heads to their favorite place to gather after work and begin their activities for the evening or weekend. For the FCBG, it’s not about discounted drinks or giveaways, but rather providing an atmosphere that people enjoy. In fact, the FCBG doesn’t even offer any typical “Happy Hour” deals, but it’s still the top after-work stop for many in the community.