 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Happy Hour and Margarita: Jose's Blue Sombrero
0 comments

Best Happy Hour and Margarita: Jose's Blue Sombrero

  • 0
Jose's Blue Sombrero (copy)

A margarita along with chips and salsa are some of the most popular food and drinks during happy hour at Jose’s Blue Sombrero, the winner in both the Best Happy Hour and Best Margarita categories by Journal Times' readers.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

First place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-5600, josesbluesombrero.com

Best Happy Hour

Second place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Third place tie: Scores, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine, and The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine

Best Margarita

Second place: Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine

Third place: Los Mariachis Racine, 5821 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The menu at Jose's Blue Sombrero begins with recipes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients. The menu contains dishes that are tried and true and have been on the menu for up to 18 years including our Dakota Seafood Burritos, Pollo ala Parilla, Shimp Soup and Puerco en Chile Verde.

Our menu is finished out with rotated items that become favorites off our Street Sheet menu that we put out three to four times a year. Popular items from the Street Sheet are rotated onto the core menu.

Our most popular item is our Tableside Guacamole which is made fresh to your liking right at your table. We also currently offer 17 different tacos on our menu that range from the traditional like our Superhero Steak Tacos and Guanjuato al Pastor to the unexpected like our Korean Bulgogi, Austin TX Street Gaucho, Vegan Root Vegetable and Chicken Chorizo Bacon.

Our drink menu offers many different margaritas that can be made fresh with over 20 different tequilas.

Much of our staff has been with us for over 10 years with some over 15. They genuinely care about giving our guests the best experience possible when they visit us.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News