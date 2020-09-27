Best Happy Hour and Margarita: Jose's Blue Sombrero

Our menu is finished out with rotated items that become favorites off our Street Sheet menu that we put out three to four times a year. Popular items from the Street Sheet are rotated onto the core menu.

Our most popular item is our Tableside Guacamole which is made fresh to your liking right at your table. We also currently offer 17 different tacos on our menu that range from the traditional like our Superhero Steak Tacos and Guanjuato al Pastor to the unexpected like our Korean Bulgogi, Austin TX Street Gaucho, Vegan Root Vegetable and Chicken Chorizo Bacon.

Our drink menu offers many different margaritas that can be made fresh with over 20 different tequilas.

Much of our staff has been with us for over 10 years with some over 15. They genuinely care about giving our guests the best experience possible when they visit us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0