Best Happy Hour and Margarita: Jose's Blue Sombrero

First place: Jose's Blue Sombrero, 6430 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-886-5600, josesbluesombrero.com
Best Happy Hour
Second place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Third place tie: Scores, 4915 Washington Ave., Racine, and The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, 231 Main St., Racine
Best Margarita
Second place: Javier's Cuisine, 2011 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Third place: Los Mariachis Racine, 5821 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The menu at Jose's Blue Sombrero begins with recipes made from scratch daily with fresh ingredients. The menu contains dishes that are tried and true and have been on the menu for up to 18 years including our Dakota Seafood Burritos, Pollo ala Parilla, Shimp Soup and Puerco en Chile Verde.
Our menu is finished out with rotated items that become favorites off our Street Sheet menu that we put out three to four times a year. Popular items from the Street Sheet are rotated onto the core menu.
Our most popular item is our Tableside Guacamole which is made fresh to your liking right at your table. We also currently offer 17 different tacos on our menu that range from the traditional like our Superhero Steak Tacos and Guanjuato al Pastor to the unexpected like our Korean Bulgogi, Austin TX Street Gaucho, Vegan Root Vegetable and Chicken Chorizo Bacon.
Our drink menu offers many different margaritas that can be made fresh with over 20 different tequilas.
Much of our staff has been with us for over 10 years with some over 15. They genuinely care about giving our guests the best experience possible when they visit us.
