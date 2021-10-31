Best Hair Salon: Cut The Crap Hair Lab

Cut The Crap Hair Lab, 2719 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-7890, facebook.com/CutTheCrapHairLab
Hometown Favorites
Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville
Bella Beautique LLC, 13200 Globe Drive, Studio 28, Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Cut The Crap Hair Lab is an innovative hair lab meant for anyone and everyone to enjoy a professional hair service in a clean but edgy environment. We strive to take your hair needs seriously without taking ourselves too seriously in the process! We offer an array of services so that you leave our salon feeling like the most glamorous version of yourself.
How long have you be doing this?
We opened our doors on April 1, 2019.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
We could not succeed without our amazing staff members who have worked through COVID and power outages to continuously provide the most professional services to our clientele. We would have never survived without our wonderful clients' continuous support.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Cut The Crap was born from one little Italian man's dream that his daughter would succeed in America. Through hours of hard work with family and friend's support, we were able to give this old shop a much-needed facelift to succeed in a competitive industry.
What's next?
We plan to continue adding a quirky and inclusive spin on an industry that has taken itself too seriously for too long.