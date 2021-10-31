Best Hair Salon: Cut The Crap Hair Lab

Cut The Crap Hair Lab, 2719 Durand Ave., Racine, 262-554-7890, facebook.com/CutTheCrapHairLab

Hometown Favorites

Meraki Beauty Lounge, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Bella Beautique LLC, 13200 Globe Drive, Studio 28, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Cut The Crap Hair Lab is an innovative hair lab meant for anyone and everyone to enjoy a professional hair service in a clean but edgy environment. We strive to take your hair needs seriously without taking ourselves too seriously in the process! We offer an array of services so that you leave our salon feeling like the most glamorous version of yourself.

How long have you be doing this?

We opened our doors on April 1, 2019.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?