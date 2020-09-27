Best Hair Salon and Stylist/Barber: Salon Gloss and Sophie Aslanidis

Best Hair Salon
First place: Salon Gloss, 6800 Washington Ave., Suite D2, Racine, 262-886-6101, mysalongloss.com
Second place: Meraki Beauty, 10009 Northwestern Ave., Franksville,
Third place: Tangles Salon Studio, 304 Main St., Racine
Best Stylist/Barber
First place: Sophie Aslanidis, Salon Gloss
Second place: Dani Cortese, Cut the Crap
Third Place: Katie Falaschi, Meraki Beauty
What makes Salon Gloss the best hair salon in Racine County?
Our number one priority is taking care of our clients needs and making them feel the best version of themselves. We really take pride in our work and enjoy keeping up on the newest techniques to keep our clients feeling fresh and new.
Our goal at Salon Gloss is simple: a quality experience that you will want to experience again and again. We want your time with us to move beyond mere satisfaction to superior enjoyment, so we have licensed specialists who perform at that level every day.
Our continuing education is important to us and we continue to learn and grow with new and up to date technIques.It is our passion to create tailored looks for each of our guests that fit with their lifestyle and needs.
When asked why she thought she won as the Best Hair Stylist, Sophie Aslanidis replied, "I listen and care about every person that sits in my chair. I definitely have been blessed with an amazing clientele and I’ve built wonderful relationships with all of them. I believe that there is 'no one size fits all' when it comes to hair coloring so customizing each color to the individual’s needs or wants is something that I enjoy very much. My authentic approach to hair leaves my clients feeling confident and beautiful."
