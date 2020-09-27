Best Hair Salon and Stylist/Barber: Salon Gloss and Sophie Aslanidis

Our continuing education is important to us and we continue to learn and grow with new and up to date technIques.It is our passion to create tailored looks for each of our guests that fit with their lifestyle and needs.

When asked why she thought she won as the Best Hair Stylist, Sophie Aslanidis replied, "I listen and care about every person that sits in my chair. I definitely have been blessed with an amazing clientele and I’ve built wonderful relationships with all of them. I believe that there is 'no one size fits all' when it comes to hair coloring so customizing each color to the individual’s needs or wants is something that I enjoy very much. My authentic approach to hair leaves my clients feeling confident and beautiful."