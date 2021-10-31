Best Gyro: Gus's Gyros

 Skip to main content
Gus's Gyros, 2100 Douglas Ave., Racine, 262-412-8079, greasybag.com

Hometown Favorites

Tino's Carry Out, 1100 Washington Ave., Racine

Gyros Express, 5205 Washington Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our employees. We literally could not do it without them.

How long have you be doing this?

Forty-four years here in Racine.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

Our customers. They are the ones that have been keeping the lights on here at Gus's since we first opened our doors.

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

My uncle Gus (the original Uncle Gus that I am named after), brought me to his friend's restaurant in Chicago to get me a job as dishwasher on the first day that I arrived here in the US over 50 years ago. (I didn't even get to rest for a day mind you!) I went to work washing dishes there the next day and the rest is history as they say.

What's next?

Hopefully selling gyros to my beloved customers for many more years!

