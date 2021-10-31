Best Grocery Store: Festival Foods

Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 262-764-3582, festfoods.com/stores/mount-pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
You may think our job is to bring you quality products and an exceptional experience, and it is, but we also strive to provide value and enrich the lives of our guests and neighbors beyond just selling groceries. The moment you step foot into Festival Foods, you'll be quick to note a few smiling faces or a friendly 'hello' eager to help. Since our founding in Onalaska, Wis., in 1946, Festival Foods has maintained a deep sense of community pride and responsibility, which is why our team is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We believe being a good neighbor means being a good active member of our community. With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle: "Every business decision we make is based on the question, will it bring the customer back?”
How long have you be doing this?
Festival Foods began in Onalaska in 1946, when Paul Skogen opened Skogen's IGA in a 3,000-foot square attached to his residence. The first Festival Foods opened on June 29, 1990 in Onalaska.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
Our associates, our guests and our communities! We count it a privilege to serve them.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
From 1946 to 1979, the Paul Skogen family began to acquire a number of small stores. After Paul passed away in 1976, his son, Dave, along with his wife, Barb, and brothers, Gary and Tom, oversaw company operations. The Skogen family identified a shifting trend in consumer buying habits and decided a change of store format was best for the company’s future. On June 29, 1990, they opened their first Festival Foods store in Onalaska. Today, Festival Foods operates 36 stores across Wisconsin.
What's next?
Festival Foods added three locations so far in 2021, which brings our total stores to 36. We are always looking for the next opportunity to better serve Wisconsin.