Best Grocery Store: Festival Foods

Hometown Favorites

You may think our job is to bring you quality products and an exceptional experience, and it is, but we also strive to provide value and enrich the lives of our guests and neighbors beyond just selling groceries. The moment you step foot into Festival Foods, you'll be quick to note a few smiling faces or a friendly 'hello' eager to help. Since our founding in Onalaska, Wis., in 1946, Festival Foods has maintained a deep sense of community pride and responsibility, which is why our team is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. We believe being a good neighbor means being a good active member of our community. With family at our core, we aim to give each and every guest the personal attention and support we would expect from our own families. We go above and beyond to ensure we’re meeting expectations held by our guests. It all boils down to our Boomerang Principle: "Every business decision we make is based on the question, will it bring the customer back?”