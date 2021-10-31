 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club
0 Comments

Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club

  • 0
Meadowbrook Country Club

Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Racine,

262-898-9900, meadowbrookracine.com

Hometown Favorites

Ives Grove Golf Course, 14101 Washington Ave., Sturtevant

Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The course is both beautiful and challenging and will test the skills of even the most experienced golfer. It truly feels like an escape from the world when you are on the course! But most importantly, our dedicated members and staff!

How long have you be doing this?

Established in 1927.

What's next?

We are looking forward to expanding our facilities this fall by adding on indoor simulators, a members only lounge and expanding our pro shop!

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News