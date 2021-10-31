Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club

Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Racine,
262-898-9900, meadowbrookracine.com
Hometown Favorites
Ives Grove Golf Course, 14101 Washington Ave., Sturtevant
Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
The course is both beautiful and challenging and will test the skills of even the most experienced golfer. It truly feels like an escape from the world when you are on the course! But most importantly, our dedicated members and staff!
How long have you be doing this?
Established in 1927.
What's next?
We are looking forward to expanding our facilities this fall by adding on indoor simulators, a members only lounge and expanding our pro shop!