Best Golf Course: Meadowbrook Country Club

Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 262-898-9900, meadowbrookracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Our 18-hole par 71 course is both beautiful and challenging! The course offers an enjoyable challenge no matter your skill level.

We place great importance on landscaping and maintenance to preserve and sustain the natural beauty of the land. It truly feels like an escape from the world when you are on the course.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We would not be able to succeed without our dedicated members and staff. We are so appreciative of those who make MCC what it is.

What's next?

We are looking forward to using our indoor golf simulators this winter so that our members can enjoy the game of golf year round.