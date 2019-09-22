First place: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant
Second place: Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville
Third Place: H.F. Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine
*****
One of Wisconsin’s golf gems has a new title this year: Best Golf Course in Racine County. Journal Times’ readers have voted Meadowbrook the Best Golf Course for the first time, and there are plenty of reasons why.
First, the course is one of the finest in Wisconsin, if not the Midwest. It has hosted numerous state events over the years and perhaps is best known as one of the three courses played for the annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship.
Assistant golf professional Eric Hertel said the course is in its best shape ever, thanks to course superintendent Dominic Frese.
The course, which was open to the public from 2011 to 2014 when a new ownership group took over operations, is again for members only. During that time, Hertel estimates that between 500 and 1,000 rounds were played by the general public.
When the new ownership group took over in 2011, membership was at about 150. In the first year, Hertel said, it grew to 240 and has remained steady or slightly increased.
Meadowbrook is running a promotion this fall that includes unlimited golf for the rest of this season if you sign up and pay for a 2020 membership. Hertel said 20 more memberships have been sold so far.
The recently completed road construction affected business, Hertel said, but things are back in full swing.
“That hurt us for some time and we lost a few members,” Hertel said. “But membership has stayed steady and the ones we lost came back.”
