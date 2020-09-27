Best Golf Course: Ives Grove Golf Links

First place: Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 262-878-3714
Second place: Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Third place: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have a great staff in both the golf shop and cafe.
Our customers, regulars and those experiencing Ives Grove for the first time, make it fun going to work everyday.
