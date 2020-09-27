 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Golf Course: Ives Grove Golf Links
0 comments

Best Golf Course: Ives Grove Golf Links

  • 0
Ives Grove Golf Links

Ives Grove Golf Links credits its staff for being selected as the winner of Best Golf Course by Journal Times' readers.

First place: Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave., Yorkville, 262-878-3714

Second place: Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Third place: Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have a great staff in both the golf shop and cafe.

Our customers, regulars and those experiencing Ives Grove for the first time, make it fun going to work everyday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News