Best Garden Center: Milaeger's

Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, 262-639-2040; 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant, 262-886-2117; milaegers.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Wayne's Daughters Greenhouses, 2429 43rd St., Caledonia

Stein's Garden & Home, 6626 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Milaeger's is a family-owned business that has been growing for our customers since 1960. We have 92 greenhouses where we grow the best quality plants and provide an incredible variety and unique plants that you can't find anywhere else! We offer workshops and education every season to help inspire and educate our community. Every year we strive to be even better with the selection we offer, the education and expert staff, and the experience we offer our customers.

How long have you been doing this?

62 years

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We are so thankful for our amazing team here at Milaeger's that truly enjoys helping customers and guiding them in making the best decisions for their gardens and home. We wouldn't be here today without their hard work and dedication to creating an incredible experience for our customers. And of course, we have such gratitude for our community support — we have grown from one small greenhouse in 1960 to the lifestyle store and greenhouses that we are today because of our loyal customers who have supported us every step of the way!

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Dan and Joan Milaeger started growing in one small greenhouse in 1960. Their passion for quality and providing the best for their customers was evident from the very beginning. They built strong relationships and really connected with their customers and continued to grow and expand each year. We now have 10 Milaeger family members, the next three generations, working at Milaeger's and our extended Milaeger family — our Milaeger team that continues to grow with us and put their heart and soul into every day here at Milaeger's. Our Milaeger team and our customers remark daily on how this is their happy place and we are so thankful that we can provide such an amazing experience for everyone.