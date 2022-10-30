Best Furniture Store: Hansen Interiors

Hansen Interiors, 1945 Ole Davidson Road, Mount Pleasant, 262-633-6345, hanseninteriors.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

At Hansen Interiors, we are passionate about quality furniture. We strive to create a shopping experience that is both fun and rewarding. We work with you to identify your style, your fit and your comfort to help you select furnishings that fit your lifestyle. As a small business, our entire staff is well-versed in the language of all the pieces we offer. We’re happy to answer your questions because they are important to you, and an informed customer is a satisfied customer.

How long have you been doing this?

Hansen Interiors has been a mainstay in the community since its inception by Hans and Jean Hansen in 1962. Torben and Bridget Ovesen have been involved in the furniture business in the U.S. since 1991.

Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?

We wouldn't be here today without you, our loyal customers. We, and our experienced staff, take pride in helping you find your perfect style, comfort and quality, and your loyalty is our greatest compliment and key to our success. Tusind tak!

Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.

Owners Torben and Bridget Ovesen met in Kansas in 1991 when Torben arrived from Denmark to apprentice for a Danish-owned furniture retailer in Kansas City. Though that was Torben's first job in America, Bridget likes to joke that he was born to be in furniture retail and owning a store of their own was only a question of time.

With a grandfather, father and two uncles in the trade, he would seem to have teak oil in his veins. He began his furniture training at the ripe age of 10, dusting his parents' furniture showroom, eventually earning a business degree in furniture before his arrival in the U.S.A.

Our success is founded on our continual efforts to update our showroom, provide quality furniture and honor our commitment to our customers.

What's next?

We’re always thinking about what comes next for Hansen Interiors. We regularly watch color and design trends from our manufacturers, both here and in Europe, to keep our showroom fresh. And we pay attention to our customers’ interests, too. We know our customers research and shop online before they come to the store, so we’re launching a new website to show off all the wonderful possibilities found within our walls and beyond.