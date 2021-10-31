Best Funeral Home: Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, 262-552-9000, draeger-langendorf.com
Hometown Favorites
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine
Sturino Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We provide you with quality service that comes from a history of several generations. Our years of service to families during a very difficult time has earned us respect and trust throughout the community.
How long have you be doing this?
Since 1928.