Best Funeral Home: Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Best Funeral Home: Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, 262-552-9000, draeger-langendorf.com

Hometown Favorites

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, 803 Main St., Racine

Sturino Funeral Home, 3014 Northwestern Ave., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We provide you with quality service that comes from a history of several generations. Our years of service to families during a very difficult time has earned us respect and trust throughout the community.

How long have you be doing this?

Since 1928.

