Best Free Entertainment: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave, Franksville, 262-930-8530, hopheadscraftbeer.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

Party on the Pavement, Downtown Racine

Smoke'd On the Water, 3 Fifth St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden continues to pride itself on their free entertainment lineup, especially after being named “Best Free Entertainment” in 2021.

In addition to their well-known Friday and Saturday Live Music Series presented by Real Racine, the FCBG has worked to improve its other programming this past season. This includes not only live music, but improving events such as Touch-a-Truck/Community Days with the Caledonia Police and Fire Departments, Car and Cycle Show with the MPPD Alumni Association and fundraisers with groups like Racine Rotary and Health Care Network to name a few.

“We work extremely hard to take input from the FCBG community, event partners, musicians and others to make sure we are providing the best entertainment possible,” said co-owner Molly Michel.

The FCBG plans to keep adding to and improving its entertainment lineup in the future and more importantly, keep it free for the community to enjoy.