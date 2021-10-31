Best Free Entertainment: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville, 262-930-8530, franksvillecraftbeergarden.com
The Franksville Craft Beer Garden prides itself on its free entertainment, especially its live music lineup on Friday and Saturday nights. The live music series is a success because the community knows they can count on a great show every time, no matter the style of the artist. The lineup includes a variety of musicians that, when not performing at the FCBG, can be found playing some of the bigger events and venues in southeast Wisconsin such as Summerfest and State Fair. What makes it even better is that no matter who is performing, you never see the same show twice.
“The musicians really love playing the FCBG stage because of how much the crowd appreciates them,” said co-owner Molly Michel, who oversees arranging most of the entertainment. “They’ve developed a relationship with our community and it shows in what happens on stage. Musicians tell us again and again we are a favorite venue in their schedule. We take a lot of pride in that.” The FCBG plans to keep adding to and improving their entertainment lineup in the future and more importantly, keep it free for the community to enjoy.