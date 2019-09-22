First Friday

People gather in May on Monument Square during a First Friday event. First Fridays was voted as the Best Free Entertainment in Racine County as part of the Journal Times 2019 Best of Racine contest. 

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

First Place: First Fridays

Second place: 4th Fest Parade and fireworks

Third place: North Beach Oasis

*****

The sights and sounds of First Fridays has led to its popularity, and it winning this year’s Best of Racine category for Best Free Entertainment.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The music scene comes to life every first Friday of the month from April through December. Local artists and bands gather around Main Street, Monument Square and other local establishments to play free concerts for the community.

“People really enjoy meeting up over by Monument Square,” said Tony Bigonia, chairman of First Fridays. “They enjoy listening to the bands, having a nice drink and then going shopping.”

The artistry doesn’t stop with music, either. Various art galleries are offered throughout the First Friday’s season and attendees can connect with, participate or watch demonstrations by a variety of local artists.

With the backdrop of Lake Michigan and the ambiance of live music, the Racine community get the chance to socialize with friends and neighbors while shopping and enjoying drinks from Downtown pubs and restaurants on location.

Another highlight for First Fridays are the horse-drawn carriage rides. From 5 to 9 p.m., people can gather by Monument Square and take a ride through the streets of Downtown Racine. “(First Fridays) has grown,” Bigonia said. “The carriage rides are a hidden gem.”

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Daniel Lavender

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments