First Place: First Fridays
Second place: 4th Fest Parade and fireworks
Third place: North Beach Oasis
The sights and sounds of First Fridays has led to its popularity, and it winning this year’s Best of Racine category for Best Free Entertainment.
The music scene comes to life every first Friday of the month from April through December. Local artists and bands gather around Main Street, Monument Square and other local establishments to play free concerts for the community.
“People really enjoy meeting up over by Monument Square,” said Tony Bigonia, chairman of First Fridays. “They enjoy listening to the bands, having a nice drink and then going shopping.”
The artistry doesn’t stop with music, either. Various art galleries are offered throughout the First Friday’s season and attendees can connect with, participate or watch demonstrations by a variety of local artists.
With the backdrop of Lake Michigan and the ambiance of live music, the Racine community get the chance to socialize with friends and neighbors while shopping and enjoying drinks from Downtown pubs and restaurants on location.
Another highlight for First Fridays are the horse-drawn carriage rides. From 5 to 9 p.m., people can gather by Monument Square and take a ride through the streets of Downtown Racine. “(First Fridays) has grown,” Bigonia said. “The carriage rides are a hidden gem.”
