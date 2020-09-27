Best Free Entertainment: First Fridays

First place: First Fridays, 240 Main St., Racine, 262-880-5989, firstfridaysracine.com

Second place: Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville

Third place: 4th Fest Parade and Fireworks, Racine

What makes First Fridays the best free entertainment in Racine County?

The sights and sounds of First Fridays has led to its popularity, and it winning this year’s Best of Racine category for Best Free Entertainment.

We provide the best shopping, dining and relaxing experience for free in Racine County.

During a normal year when there isn't a pandemic, the music scene comes to life every first Friday of the month from April through December. Local artists and bands gather around Main Street, Monument Square and other local establishments to play free concerts for the community.

The artistry doesn’t stop with music, either. Various art galleries are offered throughout the First Fridays season and attendees can connect with, participate or watch demonstrations by a variety of local artists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0