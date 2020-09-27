 Skip to main content
Best Food Truck: Taqueria Arandas Food Truck
First place: Taqueria Arandas Food Truck, 1501 Prospect St., Racine, 262-635-0095

Second place: Picos Taco Truck, 550 Three Mile Road, Racine

Third place: 911 Tacos Food Truck, 817 Main St., Racine

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

Taqueria Arandas is a family owned restaurant, and mostly operated as well.

The restaurant was started about 13 years ago and eventually opened the food truck with a lot of effort and hard work.

We specialize in serving fresh food full of flavor at very reasonable prices.

