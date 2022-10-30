Best Flower Shop: Millers Flowers

Millers Flowers, 219 Sixth St., Racine, 262-637-6558, millersflowersracine.com
HOMETOWN FAVORITES
The Personal Touch By Julie, 5445 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
We have been around for 115 years in Racine helping people with their flower needs. Service and quality of the flowers with the best artistry and design — we pride ourselves on only sending out the very best in everything we do.
How long have you been doing this?
People are also reading…
Our company has been servicing Racine for 115 years.
We plan on being here to take care of you in the future.