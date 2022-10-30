 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Flower Shop: Millers Flowers

  • 0
Miller Flowers

Millers Flowers has been servicing Racine County for 115 years. 

 File photo by SCOTT ANDERSON,

Millers Flowers, 219 Sixth St., Racine, 262-637-6558, millersflowersracine.com

HOMETOWN FAVORITES

The Personal Touch By Julie, 5445 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

Milaeger's, 4838 Douglas Ave., Caledonia; 8717 Highway 11, Sturtevant

What makes your business the best in Racine County?

We have been around for 115 years in Racine helping people with their flower needs. Service and quality of the flowers with the best artistry and design — we pride ourselves on only sending out the very best in everything we do.

How long have you been doing this?

People are also reading…

Our company has been servicing Racine for 115 years.

We plan on being here to take care of you in the future.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News