First place: Millers Flowers, 219 Sixth St., Racine
Second place: The Personal Touch By Julie, 4060 N. Main St., Caledonia
Third place: Flowers by Walter, 503 Sixth St., Racine
Many a business has come and gone over the course of a century in Racine, but one Downtown shop continues to flourish and bloom.
Millers Flowers has thrived for 111 years at its Sixth Street location, which still features several of the art deco renovations made in 1928 by Ethel Miller, who founded the business with her husband Robert. But Ethel is credited with being “the woman behind everything,” according to her granddaughter Hilary Krejcha.
“Even back then she was ahead of her time,” Hilary said.
Ethel died before Hilary was born, but the business carried on under the tutelage of Hilary’s dad, Bob, who in turn worked hand-in-hand with Hilary and her husband, Mark, teaching them the ins and outs of the floral business.
Hilary and Mark have been associated with the store for 49 years and neither has plans to hang up their pruning shears anytime soon.
What keeps the couple carrying on for 10- to 12-hour days year in and year out? The vibrancy, quality and seasonal transformation of the products they provide and, number one, the connections they have made by serving generations of Racinians.
“That’s one of the things for being here so long and with Mark and I having been here for so long. We have established a wonderful clientele, people who are repeat customers,” Hilary said. “Even for people we haven’t seen before, they are treated as if they were the only customer. We very much want people when they leave here or when they get off the phone to feel that they are so glad to have Millers doing their flowers.”
