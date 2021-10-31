Best Flower Shop: Miller's Flowers

Hometown Favorites

Miller's Flowers has decades of experience enabling us to be a well rounded flower shop. It starts with customer service. Even though we have 113 years in business in Racine, we consider each day our first. Each order is ultimately important to us for we know how important it is for our customer to have the best product, design and delivery. Mark has 51 years of experience ordering the best flowers so that they have the finest longevity. He is constantly in touch with our contacts to find even the most difficult flowers. It is becoming more difficult to find many flowers due to supply and logistics. Like all businesses, we have been hurt by the pandemic. All tolled, we four designers have over 140 years of design experience. We love the fact that we have built lasting relationships with our customers and that when they call us or come into our store that their order is taken care of with integrity.