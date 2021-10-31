Best Flower Shop: Miller's Flowers

Miller's Flowers, 219 Sixth St., Racine, 262-637-6558, millersflowersracine.com
Hometown Favorites
What makes your business the best in Racine County?
Miller's Flowers has decades of experience enabling us to be a well rounded flower shop. It starts with customer service. Even though we have 113 years in business in Racine, we consider each day our first. Each order is ultimately important to us for we know how important it is for our customer to have the best product, design and delivery. Mark has 51 years of experience ordering the best flowers so that they have the finest longevity. He is constantly in touch with our contacts to find even the most difficult flowers. It is becoming more difficult to find many flowers due to supply and logistics. Like all businesses, we have been hurt by the pandemic. All tolled, we four designers have over 140 years of design experience. We love the fact that we have built lasting relationships with our customers and that when they call us or come into our store that their order is taken care of with integrity.
How long have you be doing this?
Mark and Hilary 51 years each, Sue 40 years, Charlie eight years, Darren 30 and Dan six.
Who couldn't you succeed without? And why?
All our customers plus our wonderful wholesale florist and greenhouses. We must add Sue and Charlie our fantastic designers, Darren is our financial Guru and Dan who brings the flowers to our recipients. He is our roving ambassador; kind, conscientious and efficient.
Tell us the story of how you came into this field, and how you found success in it.
Hilary came into the business from the love of the entire “package” through her Dad, Bob Miller. Mark started here when he found out we needed help one night and plunged in. After military time he decided to join us. It was perfect for him challenging both his creativity and business skills. Our customers are the reason why we are here and keep going each day.
What's next?
With a legacy of 113 years we will keep on going, looking forward to creating more beautiful arrangements and wonderful relationships with new customers.